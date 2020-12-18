Madhya Pradesh: Over 3000 farmers, officials watch PM Modi's virtual address

Indore: Over 3000 farmers of Indore district watched the live telecast of the program of Kisan Sammelan held in Raisen District on Friday, where PM Narendra Modi was addressing the farmers virtually from New Delhi.

The special arrangements for watching the program were made in the auditorium of DAVV located at Khandwa Road. Besides the farmers, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, Collector Manish Singh and government officials of Revenue, agriculture and Horticulture departments were also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new agricultural laws brought by his government have not come overnight, but were long overdue and insisted that the existing regime of support price for farm produce will continue.

Political parties, agriculture experts and progressive farmers demanded such agri reforms for long, he said and attacked the opposition for misleading cultivators on the issue of MSP (minimum support price) and APMCs.

Opposition parties, when in power, sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years, but the BJP-led government implemented its recommendations in the interest of farmers, said the PM as the ongoing protests by cultivators outside Delhi entered the 23rd day.