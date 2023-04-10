 Madhya Pradesh: Over 20 injured as speeding bus overturns in an attempt to to save another vehicle
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Over 20 passengers were injured in road mishap near, Vaishno Devi temple on Monday. The driver reportedly fled the scene, leaving the conductor and the passengers injured.

According to report, a speeding bus overturned twice when driver suddenly applied the brakes to save the vehicle that came in front of the bus.

Police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured passengers to Varasivani Hospital for treatment. Thirteen injured passengers were admitted to District Hospital, while eight others admitted to a nearby hospital. The injured include individuals from various locations such as Varasivni, Khandwa, Garra, Khamaria, Bhendara, Kaspur, Naitari, Amgaon, Manegaon, and others.

SDOP Arvind Shrivastav, stated that the bus overturned due to high speed on the Varasivani Kaydi road. The driver of the bus absconded. Also, police had seized the bus and registered a case in this matter.

