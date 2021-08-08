Madhya Pradesh: Over 17,000 school children in Sardarpur deprived of uniforms

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 17,000 school children in Sardarpur Tehsil of Dhar district have been deprived of uniforms.

The pandemic has destroyed many lives and livelihoods, but its most enduring costs will lie in the life chances of the young.

For most of the past year, schools and universities have been physically closed to many.

The state government initiated Mohalla classes and online classes to maintain the academic schedule.

The academic session without students began in April. The teachers and principals of government schools were supposed to distribute uniforms. They did not do that.

A few officials of the education department admitted of the delay in distribution of uniforms to the children.

They said that the teachers had anticipated that students would get the new uniform by the Independence Day.

Nevertheless, the chances of their getting the uniforms are bleak.

According to sources in the district education department, there are 360 primary schools and 95 middle schools in Sardarpur Tehsil.

Around 35,000 children are studying there in the current academic session of 2020-21.

According to the norms, each student should get a pair of uniforms. It means over 70,000 uniforms were to be distributed among those students.

Every year, the administration distributes new uniforms before August 15.

But the previous year, citing the corona pandemic, the government forgot to distribute uniforms

Only 36,356 uniforms have been given till now. This shows that around 34,000 uniforms are still to be given.