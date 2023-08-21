 Madhya Pradesh: Over 15 Snakes rescued On Nag-Panchami In Khandwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Over 15 Snakes rescued On Nag-Panchami In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Over 15 Snakes rescued On Nag-Panchami In Khandwa

The forest department plans to release them in jungles.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Over 15 Snakes rescued On Nag-Panchami In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department rescued over 15 snakes till Monday afternoon during a special drive against its use during Nag-panchami festival.

The forest department plans to release them in jungles. In view of Nag-panchami, during which worshipping snakes is considered highly auspicious, forest department launched a special drive against the snake charmers moving around with snakes in the city.

Read Also
Pseudo-Secularists Afraid Of Taking Lord Ram's Name Now Chanting Hanuman Chalisa Thanks To Modi's...
article-image

Despite ban on snake charming, Most of the recovered snakes were found in debilitating conditions. Snake charmers remove venom pouch brutally, sometimes leading to death of the reptile. The reptile would need at least three-four months to recover bodily damage.

Department was planning to release them safely in jungles. As per forest officials, the special drive against the snake charmers would continue till Monday night.

Read Also
MP: GST Collection Increases By 26%, Registration Revenue Receipts By 15.75%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Over 15 Snakes rescued On Nag-Panchami In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Over 15 Snakes rescued On Nag-Panchami In Khandwa

MP: Another Land Dispute Brewing In Dhar Raksha Samiti & Muslims Face Each Other

MP: Another Land Dispute Brewing In Dhar Raksha Samiti & Muslims Face Each Other

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

MP Poll Scroll: Mamta Meena Calls Meeting Against Official Candidate

MP Poll Scroll: Mamta Meena Calls Meeting Against Official Candidate

MP Poll Scroll: Displeased BJP Workers In Kasarawad Join Congress

MP Poll Scroll: Displeased BJP Workers In Kasarawad Join Congress