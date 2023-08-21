Madhya Pradesh: Over 15 Snakes rescued On Nag-Panchami In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department rescued over 15 snakes till Monday afternoon during a special drive against its use during Nag-panchami festival.

The forest department plans to release them in jungles. In view of Nag-panchami, during which worshipping snakes is considered highly auspicious, forest department launched a special drive against the snake charmers moving around with snakes in the city.

Despite ban on snake charming, Most of the recovered snakes were found in debilitating conditions. Snake charmers remove venom pouch brutally, sometimes leading to death of the reptile. The reptile would need at least three-four months to recover bodily damage.

Department was planning to release them safely in jungles. As per forest officials, the special drive against the snake charmers would continue till Monday night.

