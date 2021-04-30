Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.41L vaccinated in Ratlam district

Ratlam: A total of 1,41,805 persons have been vaccinated against Covid-19 from Jan 16 to April 29 in the district.

Ratlam city recorded highest number of vaccination while Bajna tribal belt recorded lowest amongst all development blocks in the district.

Under the drive 121,881 people received first dose and 19,924 persons received second dose. A total of 56,657 people above 60 received vaccines including 48,283 who received first dose and 8,374 who got second dose.

In the above 45 category 58,074 received the first dose while 1,640 received the second dose (Total 59,714). Health care workers were administered 12,458 doses and FLWs got 12,976 doses.

In Ratlam 65,833 people received vaccines including 54,786 first doses and 11,047 getting second doses. In Bajna only 6,380 vaccinations were administered in two phases: 5,507 doses in first phase and 873 second dose.

Vaccination in Ratlam

Alot- 16796 doses (14713 first dose and 2083 second dose),

Jaora- 20346 doses (17700 first dose and 2646 second dose),

Piploda- 10678 doses (9584 first dose and 1094 second dose)

Sailana- 7205 doses (6132 first dose and 1073 second dose),

Ratlam rural- 14567 doses (13459 first dose and 1108 second dose).