Madhya Pradesh: Over 13.2 lakh people likely to fall prey to cancer in country, 8.51 lakh deaths estimated: Expert

Indore: About 13.2 lakh people will be diagnosed with cancer in India in 2020 and the estimated total number of deaths is likely to be more than 8.51 lakh, the GLOBOCAN survey indicates.

National Chairman of Tobacco Control Committee - Indian Medical Association and secretary of Madhya Pradesh Cancer Society Dr Dilip Acharya said the reason for rise in cancer patients is due to weternised lifestyle. People have quit Indian life style, which is close to science and nature, he added.

The recent report by GLOBOCAN suggests that breast cancer is most common. Its occurrence in both sexes together is 13.5 per cent among all cancers as compared to lip and oral cavity cancer (10.3 per cent), followed by cervix uterus cancer (9.4 per cent) and lung cancer (5.5 per cent).