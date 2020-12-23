Madhya Pradesh: Over 13.2 lakh people likely to fall prey to cancer in country, 8.51 lakh deaths estimated: Expert

Indore: About 13.2 lakh people will be diagnosed with cancer in India in 2020 and the estimated total number of deaths is likely to be more than 8.51 lakh, the GLOBOCAN survey indicates.
National Chairman of Tobacco Control Committee - Indian Medical Association and secretary of Madhya Pradesh Cancer Society Dr Dilip Acharya said the reason for rise in cancer patients is due to weternised lifestyle. People have quit Indian life style, which is close to science and nature, he added.
The recent report by GLOBOCAN suggests that breast cancer is most common. Its occurrence in both sexes together is 13.5 per cent among all cancers as compared to lip and oral cavity cancer (10.3 per cent), followed by cervix uterus cancer (9.4 per cent) and lung cancer (5.5 per cent).
Addressing an awareness webinar over increasing cases of cancer on Tuesday night, Dr Acharya said data of prevalence of cancers in women suggests that 26.3 per cent are due to breast cancer, 18.3 per cent due to cervix uterus cancer, 6.7 per cent due to ovary while lip oral cavity cancer constitutes 4.6 per cent of cancer deaths in women. Till a few years ago, cancer of cervix was most common among Indian women.
International Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that one in five men and one in six women worldwide will develop cancer over the course of their lifetime, and that one in eight men and one in 11 women will die from their disease.
He stressed on controlling tobacco consumption, which is the leading, most preventable cause of oral cancers along with 13 other types of cancers. He said although smoking has gone down by 6 per cent in India, consumption of smokeless tobacco/chewing tobacco is still high.