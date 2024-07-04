 Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 Students Fall Sick In Chiawad Hostels, 44 Hospitalised
Suspected cases of cholera, contaminated water cited as reasons, samples taken

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 06:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Forty-four inmates of five hostels, aspiring to join armed forces, were on Wednesday admitted to MY Hospital following suspected food poisoning. This comes a day after five Bal Ashram inmates had died due to same cause.

Officials said that around 100 inmates suffered from suspected food poisoning and 44 of them were admitted to hospital till Wednesday evening. Initially, five students were rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning, but the numbers swelled to 44, including 28 boys and 16 girls, by evening.

Prima facie, officials suspect it to be a case of water contamination. A joint team of health department, food safety officers, and administration led by SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar inspected the five hostels and examined the students.

ìWe launched an inspection and check-up drive in five hostels of Indore Physical Academy. Around 450 students are living in these hostels. Hundred of them reported symptoms of vomiting and nausea,î SDM Dhangar said.

He added that 44 students were sent to MY Hospital for treatment while the rest were given primary treatment at the hostels.

Meanwhile, a team of food safety officers collected 18 samples of dal, rice, and vegetables from two hostels and a restaurant

Two in ICU, rest stable: Hospital

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr Ashok Yadav said that two of the students were in the ICU while the rest were stable. They were admitted with symptoms of vomiting and nausea.

ìTreatment of all the 44 students is underway. They are under observation,î Dr Yadav said.

Unhygienic conditions, case to be lodged

'Food was being prepared in unhygienic conditions as kitchen was filled with filth at Om Narayan Hostel and Shriji Restaurant. A team of FSOs collected samples and a case against them will be lodged under the Food Safety Act. They also failed to present the license or registration of the hostel,' official sources said.

Stomach infection common in the area

The area between Palda and Chitawad, where the hostel is located, is known for contaminated water supply, especially during the rainy season. Residents have frequently suffered from stomach infections and repeatedly demanded that the ground water be tested. Doctors often attribute health issues in this area to waterborne infections.

