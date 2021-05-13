Madhya Pradesh: Out of 305 new patients, 221 reported from villages in Ratlam, lockdown extended till May 25

RATLAM: Cases are raging in the rural belt during the second wave of corona. Out of 305 new cases reported in Ratlam district on Wednesday, 221, which is more than 70 per cent, were from the rural areas.

Meanwhile, keeping tab on increasing number of cases in the district, Crisis Management Group has decided to extend lockdown in the district till May 25.

The district’s tally has gone up to 15,032. Worse, 4,225 cases were found in first 12 days of May. Thus, more than 28 per cent of the total covid cases of pandemic period have been found in the first 12 days of the May month.

For the last few days period Covid-19 cases from the urban areas are declining while it is on the rise in the rural belt of the district.

As per health bulletin released on Wednesday evening 314 corona winners were discharged.

Another concern is that reports of 879 sample were still pending. Out of total 15,032 positive cases since the outbreak of pandemic, 249 patients have died due to corona. The death rate has touched 1.66% of the total cases.

Higher edu minister reviews corona situation in district

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav here on Thursday reached Ratlam after appointed as the district covid-19 in-charge minister. Yadav replaced state finance minister Jagdish Devda after the latter tested positive for Covid-19 positive. Yadav addressed the meeting of the Crisis Management Group and reviewed the Covid situation in the district. Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Gaurav Tiwari and members of the Crisis Management Group were present.