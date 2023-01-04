Madhya Pradesh: Our thought should only be in national interest, says District president Rajeev Yadav

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): To discuss the upcoming poll strategy for municipal council elections, BJP held a meeting at their district office.

BJP organisation district in-charge Shyam Bansal, BJP district president Rajeev Yadav, Dhar MLA Neena Verma, BJP leader Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya, divisional president Vipin Rathore, district general secretary Sunny Rin and others were present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the organisation's district in-charge Shyam Bansal said that the councillor candidate can be anyone. We all are BJP workers and for us the party symbol ‘Lotus Flower’ is the candidate, and we have to vote for it.

District president Rajeev Yadav gave the mantra of victory to all BJP workers. He said that our thought should be in the national interest and the target should be a victory for the ‘Lotus Flower’. He said the upcoming local body elections are going to be a test for assembly elections, and if we all unite, we will achieve our goal.

He asked all the party workers to work together at the booth level and ensure that the party emerges as the winner. A large number of Yuva Morcha workers were present at the meeting.

