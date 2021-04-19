Madhya Pradesh: Organisers flout C-norms during a wedding in Kukshi, five with groom booked

Kukshi: Despite spending numerous man hours and money of taxpayers under the pretext of spreading awareness on corona norms the administration has failed to evoke the desired response from locals. The locals seem to care two hoots about the threat posed by pandemic.

In Kavada village of Dahi development block of Dhar district people in large numbers participated in a marriage function without bothering about its outcome.

Taking cognisance into the matter, Sub-divisional Magistrate Vivek Kumar rushed to the village and booked the members of family, which organised the event, for violating the Covid-19 protocol.

Despite numerous appeals by the administration to stay indoors, the people in Kukshi and nearby areas are not refraining from holding even weddings.