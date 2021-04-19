Madhya Pradesh: Organisers flout C-norms during a wedding in Kukshi, five with groom booked

Kukshi: Despite spending numerous man hours and money of taxpayers under the pretext of spreading awareness on corona norms the administration has failed to evoke the desired response from locals. The locals seem to care two hoots about the threat posed by pandemic.
In Kavada village of Dahi development block of Dhar district people in large numbers participated in a marriage function without bothering about its outcome.
Taking cognisance into the matter, Sub-divisional Magistrate Vivek Kumar rushed to the village and booked the members of family, which organised the event, for violating the Covid-19 protocol.
Despite numerous appeals by the administration to stay indoors, the people in Kukshi and nearby areas are not refraining from holding even weddings.
Dahi incident came to fore after a video of marriage ceremony video went viral on social media. The video shows, that the participants at the marriage were not wearing masks and flouted social distancing.
"After the video went viral on social media, the local administration sent a team of police and other officials to the village to verify the incident," said Kukshi Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vivek Kumar.
Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the groom, his father Taar Singh, the DJ music operator and two others for violating the COVID-19 guidelines, he said.
A case was also registered against local village officials, including panchayat secretary and kotwar, for failing to inform their seniors about the wedding, the SDM added.