Madhya Pradesh: Organ donation drive pushed further in Indore, hospitals directed to inform about brain stem cell death patients immediately

Indore: After being jolted by government’s decision to shift State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) to Bhopal, Indore Organ Donation Society headed by divisional commissioner and MGM Medical College dean have restarted the organ donation drive in the city as an attempt to bring back the centre in city.
They have asked private hospitals to inform them about the brain stem cell death patients. Moreover, hospitals have also been directed to send monthly data on deaths that took place in the ICU of their hospitals in given format, which mentioned the reason of death, brain stem cell death declaration, and counselling of family members.
“We have taken measures to restart organ donation drive in the city, which has hit Covid hurdle. We have asked hospitals to immediately inform about brain stem cell death of patients so that their families can be counselled and lives of others can be saved,” MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.
Instructions have been given to city’s 35 hospitals including Bombay Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Medanta Hospital, CHL Hospital and Choithram Hospital. Hospitals have to send the signed scanned copy and soft copy of given format in first week of every month so that authorities can learn about deaths in ICUs of hospitals and identify the reason as to why brain stem cell death couldn’t be identified or informed.
Meanwhile, many organisations and NGOs continued their protest against government’s decision to shift SOTTO to Bhopal from Indore and said Indore is a major city of central India and shifting SOTTO will hit its ongoing drive for organ donation.
As many as 39 green corridors were formed in Indore since 2015 to transport vital organs within the city and to other states to save lives of many people.
