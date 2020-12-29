Madhya Pradesh: Organ donation drive pushed further in Indore, hospitals directed to inform about brain stem cell death patients immediately

Indore: After being jolted by government’s decision to shift State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) to Bhopal, Indore Organ Donation Society headed by divisional commissioner and MGM Medical College dean have restarted the organ donation drive in the city as an attempt to bring back the centre in city.

They have asked private hospitals to inform them about the brain stem cell death patients. Moreover, hospitals have also been directed to send monthly data on deaths that took place in the ICU of their hospitals in given format, which mentioned the reason of death, brain stem cell death declaration, and counselling of family members.

“We have taken measures to restart organ donation drive in the city, which has hit Covid hurdle. We have asked hospitals to immediately inform about brain stem cell death of patients so that their families can be counselled and lives of others can be saved,” MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.