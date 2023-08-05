Madhya Pradesh: ‘Organ Donation A Life Saver For Patients Battling Organ Failure’ In Ratlam

FPJ

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised by Lions club to involve social workers into encouraging and educating people on importance of organ donation. Chief Speaker of the programme was Sandeepan Arya of Indore Society of Organ Donation and Muskan Group Parmarthik Trust Indore.

Arya said that organ donation was vital to save human life. He said that organ donation gives new life to a person who was suffering from organ failure. He said that Medical science had successfully unveiled the myth associated with the organ donation. He stressed the need of encouraging and educating people about the importance of the organ donation. Kidney, heart, pancreas, eyes and lungs’ donation could save the life of the patients suffering from chronic diseases.

Programme convener Dr.Sulochana Sharma said that saving human life was of utmost importance and therefore Lions International was engaged in educating and encouraging people to come forward towards organ donation. Social worker Govind Kakani also spoke in the workshop held at the Lions hall. First vice district Governor of Lions club Yogendra Runwal, Region Chairperson Dinesh Sharma, Zone chair person Priti Solanki were also present in the programme which was conducted by Gopal Joshi.

