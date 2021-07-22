Madhya Pradesh: OPS Bhadoria ensures construction of roads, water availability in Ratlam

Ratlam: District in-charge and state minister for Urban Development OPS Bhadoria while addressing the review meeting of the development works today directed that all the roads constructed under the plan work should be repaired by the concerned contractor and if not carried out then payment should not be released.
Bhadoria reached today for taking part in the district level review meeting and other programs. He said that before commencing work of 'Nal-Jal Yojna' in any village, availability of the water should be ensured. District in-charge Minister said that by 2,023 every house in the district has to benefit from Nal Jal Yojna and therefore more sincerity in its implementation is needed.
He said that there is a need of imparting training to the farmers in the district about new techniques of farming so that agriculture could become an activity of profit. MP Guman Singh Damor, Chetanya Kashyap, Dr Rajendra Pandey, Dilip Makwana, Harsh Vijay Gehlot, Manoj Chawla (all MLA), district panchayat president Parmesh Maida, district administration, and police officials were also present.
PM Awas Yojna implementation in the district was the main focus in the meeting for which MP and MLAs, in the meeting stressed the need of streamlining the implementation of the scheme.
MP Guman Singh Damor said that many villages of tribal areas are yet to be benefitted from Prime Minister Awas Yojna. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that Mathuri and Karmadi colonies should come up under PM Awas Yojana.
Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey said that in the PM Awas Yojna due to the higher number of beneficiaries, the pendency of the cases has increased. Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana said that many panchayats in his assembly area still awaiting the benefits of the PM Awas Yojna. Issues of Malnutrition of children, Nal Jal Yojna, Agriculture department, PDS System also figured prominently in the meeting.
CONGRESS MLA GEHLOT RAISE THE ISSUE
Congress MLA from Sailana Harshvijay Gehlot questioned the covid death data and asked as to why real figures of the death due to corona in the second wave were not being disclosed.
In a press release today, he claimed that in Ratlam district more than 1,200 persons died due to corona in the second wave but official figures showed 365 deaths only. Gehlot further asked that on one side oxygen plants have been sanctioned for Sailana. In Bajna tribal belt, there was no new posting of doctors and only one doctor, who is also an anesthetic, was serving thousands of people.
He also objected that the agenda of the meeting was sent via mobile as a PDF file only two hours before the scheduled review meeting today which is not sufficient time to make preparations for the meeting.
Gehlot informed that he also raised the issue of the non-availability of soybean seeds to the farmers from the societies and farmers were constrained to purchase from open market at a much higher prices.
