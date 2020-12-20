Madhya Pradesh: Opposition misleading farmers: Minister Gehlot

ALOT: The newly constructed building of the government college was inaugurated here at Taal village, about 18-kilometre from Alot tehsil of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Rs 6.5 crores has been spent on the project.

The chief guest of the inauguration the ceremony was union social justice and empowerment minister Thawarchand Gehlot, while the programme was chaired by the state higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

Member of Parliament from Ujjain Anil Firozia, former MLA Jitendra Gehlot, Tal BJP Mandal president Vishal Kala were present as special invitees in the programme.

Addressing the programme, Gelot said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi’s government have done a lot of welfare work for the farmers. From Kisan Credit Card Scheme to renovation of mandis to raising minimum support price for the farmers.