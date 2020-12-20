Madhya Pradesh: Opposition misleading farmers: Minister Gehlot

ALOT: The newly constructed building of the government college was inaugurated here at Taal village, about 18-kilometre from Alot tehsil of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Rs 6.5 crores has been spent on the project.
The chief guest of the inauguration the ceremony was union social justice and empowerment minister Thawarchand Gehlot, while the programme was chaired by the state higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav.
Member of Parliament from Ujjain Anil Firozia, former MLA Jitendra Gehlot, Tal BJP Mandal president Vishal Kala were present as special invitees in the programme.
Addressing the programme, Gelot said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi’s government have done a lot of welfare work for the farmers. From Kisan Credit Card Scheme to renovation of mandis to raising minimum support price for the farmers.
The opposition just misleading innocent farmers against the BJP government at Centre and this is not right.
Gehlot said that he started his political life from Alot assembly constituency. Therefore, he used to look forward to the development here and will continue to do so.
State higher education minister Dr Yadav also addressed the programme and laid stress on the employment-oriented education to the students.
He said that employment-oriented education has been given importance in the new education policy. Therefore, instead of traditional courses in colleges, more employment-providing courses will be run.
He approved to conduct BSc, BCom , and postgraduate courses in the colleges of Taal and Alot from the next academic session. MP Firozia and others also addressed the programme.
Earlier, members of the National Students’ Union of India demanded that the inauguration of the new college building be cancelled as the new building lacks many facilities.
NSUI members claimed that the college does not have a playground for the students to play. Cracks are visible on the walls of the new building. Boundary walls of the college have not been constructed properly due to which anti-social elements can enter the college at any time.
Due to the leakage of the drinking water tank, there is no systematic arrangement for drinking water in the new college building. They alleged that low quality work has been done by the contractor in constructing the college. Apart from this, many other works are lying incomplete in the building, due to which the inauguration of the college should be postponed, they demanded.