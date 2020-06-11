Madhya Pradesh: Opium worth Rs 35 lakh seized in Neemuch

Neemuch: Alert Neemuch police team seized 25 kilogram opium from a truck on intervening night of Wednesday - Thursday. The market value of seized opium is around Rs 35 lakh.

Neemuch SP Manoj Kumar Rai and ASP Rajiv Mishra informed that acting on the tip-off City police station incharge Narendra Kumar Thakur and his team put pickets at Malkheda Fanta bypass and intercepted the truck bearing the number plate of Gujarat.

During the search, police found a plastic bag from the driver’s compartment stuffed with some black sticky semi-solid substance. After going through the test it was confirmed that the substance is opium which is around 25 kilogram.

The driver has been identified as Punmaraj Choudhar, a resident of Badmer, Rajasthan and has been booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that some Neemuch person involved in the peddling as driver loaded this stuff in his truck from Neemuch and was heading towards Badmer, Rajasthan. Further probe is on.