Madhya Pradesh: Opium cultivators threaten agitation in Mandsaur district

MANDSAUR: The opium crop known as the black gold (kala sona) has been hit by the viral disease this year and the farmers are afraid that their license will be cancelled. The farmers are saying that never before has there been such a rampant virus attack on the opium crop. They are anxious that if they are unable to harvest the average produce, the government might cancel their license.

A farmer from Nimbod, Devram Kumawat said that the height of the poppy crops is less this year and the use medicines has failed to stop this virus from affecting the crops.

Farmers of Akodada, Yogendra Joshi and Gopal Patidar said that Khankhariya disease has damaged the whole crop and the whole farms have turned yellow.