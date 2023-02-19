Madhya Pradesh: Opium being brought from Manipur seized in Agar, truck driver held

File | Representative Image

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday arrested a truck driver in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh after 2.5 kilograms of opium that was being brought from Manipur, was seized from his vehicle, an official said.

The truck was intercepted on Agar Malwa-Kanad Road following a tip-off, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Sagar said.

"Opium weighing 2.5 kilograms and worth around Rs eight lakh was seized from the truck. The banned substance was being brought to Agar Malwa from the north-eastern state of Manipur," he said.

Driver identified as Mohan Singh Sondhia, 28, a resident of Madkota police station, Barod, was arrested by seizing the goods along with the truck.

The truck was seized and the driver was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. Further investigation into the case is underway.

SP Sagar said that according to the instructions received from the senior office, the police is taking strict action against drugs.

