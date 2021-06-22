Madhya Pradesh: Operation theatre of Lions Eye Hospital inaugurated in Jaora

Jaora: Modern modular operation theatre of Lions Club Eye Hospital was inaugurated on Monday. Life Insurance Corporation of India has donated over Rs 25 lakhs under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the operation theatre.

Branch manager of LIC Jaora, Deepak Vyas, manager of LIC Ratlam, Shailendra Vyas, district governor of Lions Club Lion IL Mundrha and others inaugurated the operation theatre. In their address LIC officials said that LIC has always contributed for social causes and welfare under the Golden Jubilee Foundation and will continue to do so.

Special guest Kulbhushan Mittal pledged a donation of Rs 5 lakhs and Lion Murli Arora who came from Indore, pledged a donation of Rs 1 lakh. Chairman of eye hospital Dr Vijay Pamecha gave details about the progress of the hospital. Dr NK Verma and the whole staff were feted with citations and awards. Rajni Arora and Shefali Medatwal conducted the program and Pinkesh Mehra proposed the vote of thanks.