Burhanpur: Only unity, discipline can help party to reclaim power, says Congress national general secy Mukul Vasnik

Burhanpur: Congress national general secretary and state in-charge Mukul Vasnik on Saturday addressed district Congress committee members and underscored the significance of party workers for party.

Vasnik said that only unity among workers can help party to reclaim power and for this we have to be disciplined as well.

Vasnik was accompanied by former state Congress president Arun Yadav, former cabinet minister Sachin Yadav, and other senior leaders were present on the dais.

In his address, Vasnik launched attack on the Central government saying that constitution is in danger under NDA government.

Describing Prime Minister Modi as an actor and not leader, Wasnik said that the people of the country are also afraid of the Prime Minister's address at eight o'clock in the night that it is not known what this actor is going to announce in his speech. Prime minister has nothing to do with the problems of the general public of the country.

National general secretary said that the Congress worker needs a right direction because we want not the crowd but people who take the ideology of the Congress. Our youth is not short of intentions, so we have to give the youth a chance.