Madhya Pradesh: Only 33 turn up in All India Council of Mayors’ Conference in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 190 mayors who were invited across the country, only 33 mayors showed up at 52nd General Body Meeting (GBM) of All India Council of Mayors underway at a private Hotel in Burhanpur on Monday. The meeting will conclude on March 14.

Council members will discuss with absentee mayors to ascertain reason behind their absence in the meeting. Ahead of GBM, the civic body paid special attention towards maintaining high standards of hygiene and cleanliness in the city. Various locations ranging from Shanwara Square, Lalbaugh to the collector’s office are all decked up on similar lines with cleanest city of Indore ahead of various mayors across the country converge here. Unnecessary banners, posters have been taken down. Parking facilities were addressed to ensure that neither the visiting mayors nor commuters face any difficulty. On the first day, only 33 mayors showed up while several mayors across various states remained absent.

During the GBM, discussions about rights of mayors and condition of various local bodies in the country will be held. The proposals passed in the meeting will be sent to state and centre governments for approval. Municipal corporation chief Anita Yadav was seen maintaining distance from the meeting due to missing name on the invitation letter of. As per protocol, corporation president’s name should be mandatorily given on the invitation letter.

