Madhya Pradesh: Only 3 Votes Polled In Dingroda Village!

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Only three votes were polled in Dingroda village of Dewas district, despite there being 637 registered voters. The reason for this low voter turnout was owing to the villagers boycotting the assembly elections.

The villagers were dissatisfied with the police, administration and other arrangements being made in the village. The villagers of Dingroda, which is located on Maksi-Ujjain road, are troubled by the fact that their village falls under the jurisdiction of three different districts.

They are demanding that the village be delimited and added to Ujjain district. As a result of their discontent, the villagers boycotted the polling process and refused to vote. The polling team was forced to leave after waiting for the entire day.

The administration made all its efforts to encourage the villagers to vote, but they remained adamant. Ultimately, only Anganwadi workers, assistants and watchmen cast their votes. SDM and ADM reached out to villagers and appealed to them to vote.

The villagers were also made to talk to collector on video call, but their grievances remained unaddressed. The villagers are unhappy with the lack of development in their village.

They are also upset about the liquor shop that has been opened in the village, which they allege was done illegally by the Sarpanch. Interestingly, leaders of both political parties failed to make any special efforts to encourage voting in Dingroda.

Even polling agents of both parties could not be found. The Collector has constituted an investigation team to look into the problems faced by the villagers, including the issue of the liquor shop. Action will be taken based on the report of the investigation team.

