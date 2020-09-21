Madhya Pradesh: Online registration for engineering colleges begins from September 22; Check full details here

Indore: Online registration for engineering colleges in Madhya Pradesh will begin from September 22, ie Tuesday. Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Madhya Pradesh announced the counselling schedule for the BTech Admissions on its website.

Registrations will open for DTE BTech Counselling Round 1. Students who have qualified Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2020 can visit the official website to complete the online counselling registration and choice filling process.

Engineering aspirants can secure admissions in 55,000 seats in 151 engineering colleges in the state through the counselling.

Two-phased counselling

BTech Admission Counselling 2020 will be conducted in two rounds. The first round of counselling will be conducted for the candidates who have qualified JEE Main 2020 while the second round of counselling will be conducted for the vacant seats based on the qualifying examination results.

After the second round of counselling is completed, the internal branch sliding round and an institute level counselling round will be conducted.

Counselling Round 1: last date Oct 2

The last date for students to complete the online registration process for the BTech Counselling is October 3, 2020. The link for entering the choices and locking the selections will be available from September 24, 2020, to October 7, 2020.

According to the schedule released, students who have applied for the counselling and wish to make changes in the online registration can visit the official website and make the changes from October 4 and 5, 2020.

The merit list for the first counselling round will be released on October 8, 2020.

Counselling Round 2 from Oct 13

In the second round of counselling, online registration will begin from October 13. In the second round of counselling, seats will be allotted on the basis of class 12th for the seats left vacant after the allocation on the basis of JEE Main 2020.

Online availability of allotment letters, attendance at the allotted institute, verification of original documents and admission will be done between 2 to 6 November.