Madhya Pradesh: Online meet for sugarcane cultivators held

Thikri: Barwani unit of OLAM AGRO-GHATWA and Solidaridad Network Asia Limited organised an online meeting for sugarcane cultivators.

Experts informed farmers about how they can avail government subsidies, infrastructure requirement, support required for availing finance and selling of produce at beneficial rates.

The farmers raised issues regarding present processes and challenges and suggested to restructure the existing crop loan sanction process, to increase percentage of subsidy amount, quality supply of seeds by the government and continuous supply of power for irrigation.

Dr Salunkhe, sugarcane scientist answered farmers quires on productivity, pest control and other issues.

Farmers praised the online meet which was organised by OLAM AGRO-GHATWA sugar factory by maintaining social distancing norms under the chairmanship of Rajesh Nath.Cane head Kripal Singh, cane manager S P Ojha and progressive farmers of Thikri, Anjad, Sendhwa, Khalghat, Talwada , Dawana, Dharampuri, Maheshwar attended the meet.