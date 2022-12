Madhya Pradesh: Online event held on 5159th anniversary of Bhagwad Gita

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Institute Of Business Management,School of Studies in Sanskrit, Vedic Studies and Jyotirvigyan & Centre For Indic Studies of Vikram University jointly hosted online programme on 5159th anniversary of the Bhagwad Gita. Dr Sachin Rai, Director Centre for Indic Studies,VU Dr D D Bedia, HOD S S In Sanskrit, Jyotirvigyan and Vedas and Dr Dharmendra Mehta Director Pt.JNIBM VU Ujjain coordinated this unique programme.

Prof Deepak Gupta former dean & chairman BOS FMS presented his views on Karm Yoga, Bhakti Yoga and Gyan Yoga.

He also recited a melodious Shri Hari Gita's Bhajan. Dr Mahendra Pandya, Dr Vishnuprasad Meena, Richa Shukla, Lavishka Sharma,Harishankar Bodana, Kudip Kumawat, Dr Bharti Verma, Himanshu Vairagi were also present in this programme. Dr Nayantara Damor faculty JNIBM delivered vote of thanks. Dr Dharmendra Mehta Director PTJNIBM conceptualized and conducted this event.