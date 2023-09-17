 Madhya Pradesh: One Youth Drowns In Sonkatch
The Kali Sindh River in the area has swelled due to the incessant rainfall, causing flooding and the suspension of traffic on the small river bridge.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): As relentless heavy rain persisted for a continuous 24 hours, Sonkatch and its surrounding regions have been grappling with severe consequences.

In the village of Jamodi, tragedy struck on Friday night when three youths, along with their motorcycle, were swept into a village pond by the relentless downpour. One youth lost his life in the accident, while two others narrowly escaped the perilous waters through their swimming skills.

FP Photo

The Kali Sindh River in the area has swelled due to the incessant rainfall, causing flooding and the suspension of traffic on the small river bridge. Locals have flocked to witness the unusual flood.

Communication between numerous villages has been severed, with low-lying settlements inundated by the rainwater. Local authorities have initiated rescue and relief operations to aid affected residents.

With the heavy rain showing no signs of abating, the situation remains precarious, urging residents to exercise caution and prioritise safety.

article-image

