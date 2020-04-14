Madhya Pradesh: One more tests positive for coronavirus in Ratlam

Ratlam: One more positive case of Covid-19 has been reported here on Tuesday and with this total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city have gone up to two.

According to official information, second person from the city tested Covid-19 positive after receipt of sample testing report from the containment area of Lohar road.

The first case of Covid-19 positive was noticed in the Mochipura area which was later declared containment along with nearby localities. Lohar road and nearby localities were already declared containment area when a dead body of Covid-19 positive person was brought from Indore and last rites were performed here.

According to official information the second Covid-19 positive person is the kin of the deceased whose dead body was brought from Indore in Lohar road area. Soon after it came to fore that the person whose body which was brought from Indore was Covid-19 positive- his kin were admitted in the Isolation Ward.

The new Covid-19 positive patient has been admitted, under close watch, in the isolation ward. As per the sources his condition is said to be stable and under intensive watch of the doctors.

Meanwhile, District collector Ruchika Chauhan on Monday evening inspected the arrangements of covid-19 at the Ratlam Medical College (RMC) here. According to official information a meeting was held thereafter in the RMC in which S P Gaurav Tiwari, RMC Dean Dr.Sanjay Dixit and other doctors participated. The issue of Covid-19 testing Laboratory to be set up at RMC was discussed in the meeting. Dean RMC Dr.Dixit informed in the meeting that as soon as the PCR Machine is received sample test work can be started as all other preparations in the RMC is complete. The work of 20 more ICU beds and 200 beds High Deficiency Unit is in progress, informed Dr Dixit in the meeting.

7 in Islation Ward, 249 quarantines

As per the official information a total of 165 suspected cases have undergone testing in the district of which 41 reports are negative, two have been Covid-19 positive and remaining reports are awaited. Seven persons are admitted in the Isolation Ward and 249 persons have been quarantined. The present capacity is 2 isolations wards with fifty beds capacity and 14 quarantine wards with 553 beds capacity. Sample testing report of more than one hundred persons is yet to be received, information added.