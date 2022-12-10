e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: One more stabbing incident reported in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: One more stabbing incident reported in Ujjain

Three youths together opened a mobile repairing shop in partnership. Then when there was a dispute between them, a young man ended his partnership

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two partners of a mobile shop stabbed their third partner who had ended his partnership and wanted his share of the money back.

Three youths together opened a mobile repairing shop in partnership. Then when there was a dispute between them, a young man ended his partnership. When this young man asked for the outstanding money, the remaining two partners stabbed and injured the young man.

The incident of stabbing took place in the Neelganga area. Jitendra son of Bhagwan Lal, 32 years old, opened a mobile repairing shop in partnership with Abid Patel and Rajat Patwal 6 months ago. Jitendra ended his partnership due to some dispute and when he asked that his capital be returned Abid Patel and Rajat took him from Freeganj in a car towards Shanti Palace where they beat him inside the car. Later Jitendra was brought to Nanakheda and stabbed in the waist. After this, the accused fled.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl tries to commit suicide by jumping from gurdwara roof in Indore
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Probing if beleaguered teachers are linked to anti-national elements, says Home...

Madhya Pradesh: Probing if beleaguered teachers are linked to anti-national elements, says Home...

Mhow: 'Quantum of rainfall doesn't matter, what matters is water management'

Mhow: 'Quantum of rainfall doesn't matter, what matters is water management'

News Diary Dewas: Cultural programme to be held today

News Diary Dewas: Cultural programme to be held today

Madhya Pradesh: Six-day acupressure camp by Rotary Club begins in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Six-day acupressure camp by Rotary Club begins in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Membership drive of Original Press Club to start from Dec 15 in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Membership drive of Original Press Club to start from Dec 15 in Ujjain