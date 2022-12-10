Madhya Pradesh: One more stabbing incident reported in Ujjain

Representative

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two partners of a mobile shop stabbed their third partner who had ended his partnership and wanted his share of the money back.

Three youths together opened a mobile repairing shop in partnership. Then when there was a dispute between them, a young man ended his partnership. When this young man asked for the outstanding money, the remaining two partners stabbed and injured the young man.

The incident of stabbing took place in the Neelganga area. Jitendra son of Bhagwan Lal, 32 years old, opened a mobile repairing shop in partnership with Abid Patel and Rajat Patwal 6 months ago. Jitendra ended his partnership due to some dispute and when he asked that his capital be returned Abid Patel and Rajat took him from Freeganj in a car towards Shanti Palace where they beat him inside the car. Later Jitendra was brought to Nanakheda and stabbed in the waist. After this, the accused fled.