Madhya Pradesh: One more Covid-19 patient found in Ratlam, two new areas declared containment zone

Ratlam: A 25 years old person was found Covid-19 positive out of the total 33 sample reports released by Government Medical College (GMC) situated COVID-19 Laboratory on Thursday. With this the total number of positive patients admitted in GMC has gone up to three.

The newly added COVID-19 positive person is resident of Subhash Nagar area. According to official information, this patient had reached to the District Hospital here with the complaint of fever and throat pain and on suspect was isolated on the same day. After his positive report, patient has now been shifted to GMC situated Isolation ward from District Hospital, information said.

According to official information, 31 positive cases were detected so far here since the lockdown commenced and out of these 28 persons have recovered while three patient undergoing treatment at GMC where their condition is stated to be stable and improving.

Information said that out of total 28 recovered patients 27 have been discharged while one patient continued to be in the observation at the GMC despite being reported in last three sample tests.

On Thursday evening two patients after recovery were discharged which included a seven years old boy of Sejawata also. 7 years old boy when left GMC with his mother, district collector Ruchika Chauhan, SP Gaurav Tiwari, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and GMC staff was present.

Meanwhile after addition of one new patient yesterday evening, Subhash Nagar has been declared new containment area and the number of total containment areas has gone up to eight now besides already denotified Rehmat Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Siddhachalam Colony, Ganesh Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Sejawata and Jawahar Nagar.

In last three days period two new containment area Jawahar Nagar and Subhash Nagar have been added.

On Friday evening district collector Ruchika Chauhan and SP Gaurav Tiwari visited Subhash Nagar area and issued necessary directives. Sanitisation of the whole area was also carried out by the Ratlam Municipal Corporation fire brigade.

Eight Survey teams have been constituted today which are: District Surveillance Team, Contact Tracing Team, Contact Enforcement Team, Active Surveillance team, Supervisory Medical Team, Essential Commodities Supply Team, Counselling team and IEC Team.