Madhya Pradesh: One more arrested, third in 72 hours in multi-crore embezzlement case in tribal welfare department

UDAIGARH: Udaigarh police investigating the infamous Rs 16 crore embezzlement case in tribal welfare department have arrested one more accused. This is the third arrest in the scam within 72 hours.

Investigating officer inspector PS Damor said that police arrested the then accountant Khumansingh Bhura from Thandla Road village in Jhabua district. The police produced him before local court and sought police remand. So far police arrested five accused, including Bholaprasad Patel, accountant Rituraj Singh Solanki, ex-block education officer Naval Singh Rawat and Head of pay centre and then mandal coordinator Hetram Rajput and Khumansingh Bhura.

Damor said that police have intensified search operation to arrest other accused involved in multi-crore scam.