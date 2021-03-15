Madhya Pradesh: One more arrested, third in 72 hours in multi-crore embezzlement case in tribal welfare department

UDAIGARH: Udaigarh police investigating the infamous Rs 16 crore embezzlement case in tribal welfare department have arrested one more accused. This is the third arrest in the scam within 72 hours.
Investigating officer inspector PS Damor said that police arrested the then accountant Khumansingh Bhura from Thandla Road village in Jhabua district. The police produced him before local court and sought police remand. So far police arrested five accused, including Bholaprasad Patel, accountant Rituraj Singh Solanki, ex-block education officer Naval Singh Rawat and Head of pay centre and then mandal coordinator Hetram Rajput and Khumansingh Bhura.
Damor said that police have intensified search operation to arrest other accused involved in multi-crore scam.
Khumansingh Bhura or Bhurababu, is considered to be the kingpin in the case related to appointment and transfer in tribal welfare department. He allegedly embezzled Rs 26,11,286 by not maintaining the record.
He is also an accused in 2005-06 contract recruitment scam.
Earlier, when he was posted in Bhabra block, all documents were destroyed due to arson in the office. In that case too, he was suspended and later shifted to Udaigarh. During his tenure in Udaigarh, irregularities were reported in GPF, service manual of employees and other records.
Rituraj Singh Solanki, a prime accused in a multi-crore scam was posted here after Bhurababu’s retirement and he followed into his predecessor’s footstep.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)