Madhya Pradesh: One more accused in Najru murder case in cop net

Gandhwani: Gandhwani police here in Dhar district on Wednesday arrested one more accused involved in Balwari Kala panchayat sarpanch Najru Adivasi murder case.

Police claimed that the arrested accused is identified as Ramesh, 45, son of Tettu Bheel of Balwari Bhutiyapura village. So far, police arrested 21 out of 24 accused involved in the murder case.

Police informed that Ramesh came to attend one of his relative's marriage at a village near Jirabad Dam from Gujarat. Acting on a special tip-off, police swung into the action and arrested him from Gandhwani bus stand.

Earlier, Dhar district superintendent of police announced the reward on Ramesh as he was out of police reach after the murder that took place on October 21, 2018.

Najru, a tribal sarpanch was killed after being attacked with arrows and stones in Dhar district, ahead of the 2018 assembly elections in the state. The accused shot nine arrows at the face and back Balwari Kala panchayat sarpanch Najru Adivasi (35), killing him instantly. At the time of his killing, Najru was strolling outside his home in Bhutiapura village. The assailants, numbering around six, had an old enmity and that was possibly the cause of the killing.