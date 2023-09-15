Madhya Pradesh: One Killed By Bomb Shrapnel In Mhow

representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A shepherd, Abdul Kalam, 65, son of Abdul Kader, of Richha Bardi village was killed after being hit by shrapnel of an Army bomb on Wednesday at Army's Hema Firing Range on Mhow-Neemuch Road.

Chowpatty police post in-charge Suresh Yadav said that Abdul Kalam had taken the cow and buffalo from his village Richha Bardi for grazing. During that time, the Army's practice was going on from the Hema Firing Range.

The Army had completely restricted the firing area and along with it, soldiers were also deployed. But even after that, the deceased took his animals to the Hema Firing Range for grazing, during which he got injured when a bomb fragment hit him in the range.

According to police, the deceased tied a towel to stop the bleeding from his body but he could not protect himself. The animals returned to the shelter but when Kalam did not return, the residents of the village searched for him. On Thursday morning, his body was found in the forest of Hema Firing Range.