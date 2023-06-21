Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, Another Injured In A Road Mishap On NH-59

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle crashed into a tractor, police said. The incident took place late on Tuesday evening near Bodhwada village on Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway No 59.

The injured was admitted to Dhar district hospital, from where he was referred to Indore. The deceased was identified as Ritik, son of Madan Solanki. Both Ritik and injured Sachin Solanki were brothers and heading towards Dhar from their native Para village to attend some family function.

They crashed into the moving tractor while crossing the road. Ritik died on the spot, while Sachin who was severely injured, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Police registered a case in the matter and a search for tractor driver was underway.

Relatives said that the family of Hrithik and Sachin were residents of Para village in Jhabua district. The father was posted in the battalion on the DRP line. Sachin had got married only a month back, and since then both the brothers were living in Para village.