Madhya Pradesh: One killed, 5 injured in road accident in Unhel

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and five others, including two women and a kid were injured after they met a road accident on Ingoriya - Unhel Road in Unhel village, police said. The accident took place on Saturday afternoon near Shivshakti Petrol Pump. Assistant sub-inspector Pawan Vaskale informed that the incident took place when the two motorcycles collided with each other. Due to which the injured fell down and was run over by an unidentified four-wheeler from behind. Vaskale informed that the deceased has been identified as Radheyshyam, son of Teju Lal, a resident of Nayan village. He was moving along with one Bhagwan Singh, son of Guman Singh, a resident of Bheel Soda village towards Jahangirpur village when they collided with the motorcycle. Four persons, including Radheyshyam, son of Mangilal Kharol, a resident of Bedwan village, his wife, Seemabai, his five-year-old son Piyush and one Chandabai, wife of Prakash, a resident of Surajkhedi village are on the one motorcycle. The injured were brought to the primary health centre by the police and they were referred to Ujjain district hospital for treatment.