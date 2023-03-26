 Madhya Pradesh: One held with opium worth Rs 22.5 lakh in Neemuch
The market value of seized opium, which was found stuffed in eight transparent polythene packets, stands around Rs 22.5 lakh in an international market

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch searched house of a suspect in Kharadi village under Begun tehsil of Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan and recovered 15 kg opium on Sunday.  Officials claimed that one person has been arrested under relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

The market value of seized opium,  which was found stuffed in eight transparent polythene packets, stands around Rs 22.5 lakh in an international market. Further investigation is underway. CBN officials claimed that after getting the information, a CBN team rushed to the village and searched the area. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the accused secreted opium at his residence and was involved in illicit smuggling of Narcotics drugs as well. 

