Madhya Pradesh: One held for stealing donation box from Omkareshwar

Khandwa: Khandwa police claimed to have solved the theft case reported at Panchmukhi Ganesh temple, located inside the Omkareshwar temple premises on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

They have arrested one Rajesh Patel, a resident of Sai Vihar Colony, Rau, Indore. A total of Rs 8,960 has been recovered from him. He was booked under relevant sections of IPC and produced before the local court.

Police alleged that Rajesh confessed that he has stolen a donation box from the temple in an inebriated condition.

The theft at one of the revered Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva had put Khandwa police in a tight spot. Following the incident, 5 policemen including head constable Ramvrat Yadav, constables Gurudayal, Doodhnath Patel, Sukkal Parte and Lovlesh - who were deployed at the temple were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information about theft.