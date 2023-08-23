Madhya Pradesh: One Held For Involvement In Human Trafficking; Woman, Girl Rescued In Nalkheda

Representative Image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Under special campaign against human trafficking, Nalkheda police have arrested one person for alleged involvement in flesh trading and rescued a woman and a minor girl here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the action was initiated under State-level campaign against human trafficking. Under which, Inspector General of Police (Ujjain) Santosh Kumar Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police Anil Singh Kushwaha given instructions for rescue of missing girls and women from traffickers.

A team of Nalkheda police led by SHO Shashi Upadhyaya received a tip-off about flesh trading in the area. Acting promptly, police rescued a woman and a girl from traffickers. A case was registered under Sections 363, 366, 370, 372 and 511 of the IPC. The accused, identified as Manju Malviya (29) of Gudrawan, have been nabbed. Under the campaign, the victims were sent for counseling (one stop centre and child helpline) after proper medico legal formalities. A manhunt was launched for arrest of other members of gang.

Station in-charge Shashi Upadhyaya, sub inspector Sushil Verma, Head Constable Manoj Chauhan Constable Meherban Singh Dangi, Sanjay Dangi, lady constable Neetu Singh Khinchi played a commendable role.

Notably, the issue of trafficking is rampant in the region from several years now. Absence of proper vigil by police and district administration has led to an increase in human trafficking/flesh trade in the region.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer Action Over Offensive Social Media Post In Nalkheda

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)