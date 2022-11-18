Madhya Pradesh: One from Kanpur drown in Narmada river, three others rescue by boatsmen

Representative Image |

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old person from Kanpur drowned in Narmada river and three other persons were rescued by boatsmen while they were taking a holy dip on the ghat of Narmada river in Omkareshwar on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Vishwakarma and accommodated with three other persons. Police informed that the incident took place at Chakratirth Ghat of Narmada river around 1:00 pm when Rahul and the other three are taking a holy dip.

While taking the bath, Rahul slipped into the deep water and starts drowning. Three other people who were with him jumped into the river and starts drowning too.

They raised alarm seeking help from other people and a timely response from some boatsmen repairing their boats nearby rescued three persons, but for Rahul it was too late as he already drowned.

After getting the information, a police team from Mandhata police station rushed to the spot and fished out Rahul’s body and was sent for post-mortem to Omkareshwar primary health centre

The family of the deceased youth was informed. As the family will arrive the dead body of Rahul will be handed over to them.

