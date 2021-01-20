Madhya Pradesh: One found corona positive in Indore’s famous Khajrana temple premises

Indore: A random sampling for Covid prevalence was done in city’s famous Khajrana temple premises. Samples of 22 temple employees were taken in which one tested positive. A team led by Dr Shivpratap took samples.

"As the number of positive patients are decreasing, we are doing random sampling of employees in Khajrana temple premises to ensure that numbers have actually decreased. Fortunately, only one person was found positive," District Contact Tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He said that 28-year-old Kailash Prajapat has tested positive. As he didn't have symptoms, he has been kept in home isolation.