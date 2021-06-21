Madhya Pradesh: One dead, three injured in separate accidents

Unhel: One died and three persons were seriously injured in two separate road accidents that took place on Ujjain ñ Unhel road on Monday morning. In the first accident took place near SR Petrol Pump about two kilometer from Unhel on Ujjain ñ Unhel road, a rashly driven truck crushed a motorcyclist to death. Deceased identified as Raju, 50, son of Kanhiyalal Tilve, a resident of Kagdipura, Ujjain. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that Raju who used to work at petrol pump in Unhel, was going to his home Ujjain on his motorcycle for Covid-19 vaccination on Monday morning.

In another road accident that took place near Chak Madhavgarh on Nagda road, 3 people were injured after a jeep and motorcycle collided.

According to the information, Rahul, 25, along with one Anuj, 21, both residents of Dewas Naka, Indore and were heading to Jaora Hussain Tekri in their jeep met head-on collision with Shyam Singh, 35, a resident of Unhel who was going to Satwas on his motorcycle. All three were first brought to the Primary Health Centre Unhel with the help of 108 and then referred to Ujjain district hospital in a serious condition.