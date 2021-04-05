Madhya Pradesh: One arrested for forging lease documents of government land in Nisarpur

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested on Saturday in Nisarpur, by the joint team of revenue, police and land acquisition department of Kukshi in connection with forging lease documents of government land.

The sub-divisional officer has said that the material used for forgery has been confiscated and more disclosures will be made once the probe is completed. On Saturday afternoon the joint team of officials raided the residence of Dinesh which is located near Koteshwar Fata near Nisarpur submerge area.

During the raid, which lasted for about five hours, the team seized the material that was used to provide forged documents for lease to the people for the construction of houses on the government land for rehabilitation.

SDM Vivek Kumar apprised people from the submerged area have complained about the fraud. The investigation revealed that fake signature seal and sign of NVDA land acquisition officer are being used by Dinesh to commit fraud.

Consequently the joint action was executed. Two fake leases have been found, he added. The officials are now trying to ascertain the extent and volume of the fraud. The accused has been arrested.

NVDA land acquisition officer Janaki Yadav, Tehsildar Sunil Dawar, Kukshi Police Station Incharge Kamal Singh Gehlot and his team were also part of action.