Madhya Pradesh: Oncogenic bacteria, tumor virus may trigger aggressive gastric carcinoma, says IIT Indore study

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Oncogenic bacteria, tumor virus may trigger aggressive gastric carcinoma through Gankyrin, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Technology Indore.

The institute has conducted a study to understand the aggressive and drug resistant gastric carcinoma due to the coinfection of Helicobacter pylori (H pylori) and Epstein Barr virus.

The study was conducted by the group leader of Infection Bioengineering at IIT Indore, Dr Hem Chandra Jha along with his research scholars Dharmendra Kashyap, Budhadev Baral, and Shweta Jakhmola in collaboration with Dr Anil Kumar Singh of CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, India.

“For the first time study demonstrated the involvement of Gankyrin protein in stomach bacteria (Helicobacter pylori) and tumor virus (Epstein Barr virus) in gastric cancer (GC) progression,” Jha said.

“Importantly, the coinfection of dual pathogens rapidly accelerates the GC and shorten the time span of its progression by 2-5 years compared to normal GC (7-10 year),” he explained.

He added, “Experimentally, ectopically expressed Gankyrin elevated the cancer properties like cell migration, cell proliferation, colony formation and cancer cell-signaling (cell cycle regulator genes, proapoptotic genes, antiapoptotic genes, and cell migratory genes). Furthermore, knockdown of Gankyrin delayed the cancer progression properties in In vitro experimental setup.”

This study, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, has been accepted in the American society of microbiology journal of Sphere.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:29 PM IST