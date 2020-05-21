Madhya Pradesh: Once major Corona hotspot, Dhar pacing towards Green Zone

With 12 Covid-19 patients being discharged in Dhar on Thursday, number of undergoing patients in the district reduced to 13.

So far, Dhar has recorded 107 Covid-19 patients with two deaths. With 92 Covid-19 victorious patients who have been discharged till date, 10 patients from Kukshi who tested positive recently and three from Dharampuri village are still underg treatment in Dhar and Indore hospital.

Dhar MLA Neena Verma congratulated entire health department, police, administration and people to become Corona-free town with no corona positive residents.

Once a major hotspot in Nimar region, people of the town are anticipating that district will soon earn green zone tag.

Giving a glance at the status of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, Indore has been epicentre and seems to take no brake in giving positive Covid-19 cases. Currently, more than 10 per cent of the people tested so far have been detected positive even when the state’s Covid-19 percentage rested at 5.51 per cent till Wednesday.

The administration and authorities of Indore took a sigh of relief on May 9 when the coronavirus cases steeped down to 3.77 per cent. Everyone thought that the coronavirus has finally started to lose its hold.

Coronavirus cases set foot in the city on March 24 when five persons were tested positive and the tally reached to 2774 Covid-19 patients till May 20. The percentage graph rested at 10.35 after 24,052 of 26,286 people tested negative.