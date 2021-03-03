Covid vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: On Day 2, a small village Kukshi in Dhar achieves 220 percent target

Kukshi: On the second day of second phase of vaccination drive, Kukshi surpassed its previous mark as tehsil in Dhar district and achieved 220 per cent target on Wednesday.

Mani Bai, 86, who was vaccinated said that she feel relieved after getting vaccinated. She urged people to get vaccinated to stay away from the danger of corona.

According to information from the health department, as many 550 people were vaccinated which is more than a twice the target of 250 set by the health department on Wednesday.

On day 1 of vaccination drive on Monday, Kukshi recorded 128 per cent vaccination as 320 people got vaccinated against the target of 250 in Kukshi.

On Wednesday, a large number of beneficiaries thronged vaccination centre to get a jab.

Even on Sunday, record vaccination at Kukshi helped Dhar district to achieve 85 per cent of its target. In entire district as many 424 people got vaccinated against the target of 500, but alone in Kukshi as many 320 people got vaccinated against the target of 250.

Block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat said that the target set by the government was 250, while 550 persons received vaccinations by 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar praised public representatives of Kukshi and the employees engaged in vaccination work. He said that the health center has administered double the amount of vaccination against the target set by the government which is praiseworthy.