Madhya Pradesh: Omkareshwar all decked up to welcome devotees on Mahashivratri

File Photo of Omkareshwar |

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of Mahashivratri, all the preparations to welcome thousands of devotees have been completed here in Omkareshwar.

Members of Jyotirlinga Temple Trust informed that like every year, the holy shrine gates will be opened for the devotees at 4 am and will remain open for the next 24 hours. This is the only day in a year, when the shrine remains open for 24 hours, except the doors are closed for some time in the afternoon for Bhog Aarti.

The temple premises will be decorated with garlands on Saturday, the day of Mahaparva, informed temple trust assistant executive officer Ashok Mahajan and administrator Ashish Dixit.

They told that in view of the huge turnout on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri festival, a water vessel will be installed in Nandi Hall. Devotees will be able to pour water into the vessel which will reach the Jyotirlinga. The flower offerings will also have to be kept outside and devotees will be able to visit the Jyotirlinga by going in line.

A meeting was also held with the administration regarding the convenience of the devotees. Trust and administration anticipating a huge crowd this year as Sunday holiday on the next day of Mahashivratri and Somvati Amavasya on Monday so, there is a possibility of a huge crowd for three days.

The council and the police administration have also started making arrangements. Apart from the Jyotirlinga temple, preparations are being made for the festival in other temples of the city as well. Fruit stores will be organized by social organizations at different places.