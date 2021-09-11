Madhya Pradesh: Offline classes from Sept 15; hostels & mess also to reopen

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a hiatus of nearly six months, institutions of higher learning in the state are going to reopen their gates to offline classes from September 15. Besides classrooms, hostels, mess and library will also be reopened after a gap of one-and-a-half-year.

In guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges, the Department of Higher Education clearly stated that classes should be conducted with just 50 per cent occupancy of students. However, the staff presence should be 100 per cent.

DHE stated that the campuses should be opened after taking approval from district level crisis management committee.

Universities and colleges were shut following outbreak of Covid-19 in March last year. The campuses were reopened in January this year but the same were shut again following second wave of Covid-19. However, hostels, mess and libraries were not reopened in January.

Instructions for teaching work

100% attendance of academic and non-teaching staff.

50% physical attendance of the students

Online classes will also continue

Separate timetable for offline & online classes to be prepared

Instructions for the Library

Libraries will also be restarted in institutions

Thermal temperature testing should be done before entry into library

Only 50% occupancy of students is permitted in library

If any student is found infected with Covid-19, the library should be immediately vacated and sanitised.

Hostel Instructions

Hostels in universities and colleges will start in a phased manner.

In the first phase, hostels to be reopened for students in final year.

Social distancing should be maintained and thermal screening be done in hostel premises.

Adequate physical distance of students should be ensured in the dining hall.

Hostel facility to be provided to the student only on the basis of the declaration form of the student and the written consent of the parents/guardians.

Any student or staff showing symptoms of Covid-19 should be provided medical facilities with isolation.

