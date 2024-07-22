Madhya Pradesh: Officials Warn Of Metro 'Recruitment Scam', Officials Release Advisory

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) is now inviting applications for several vacancies on various posts following which they have issued an advisory in public interest that there are some unauthorised individuals in the city who are posing as HR of MP Metro and doing scams. 'It has come to our attention that unauthorised individuals with malicious intentions are posing as HR representatives from MPMRCL and conducting fraudulent recruitment campaigns,' Metro officials said.

'To ensure your safety and avoid any deception, please follow only official updates and announcements from our authorised MPMRCL website and social media handles,' they added.

In the advisory, it was informed to the public that some unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive candidates/public by false promises of securing a job for them in MP Metro either through influence or by use of unfair/unethical means.

They strictly motioned in the advisory that MPMRCL has not appointed any agency or coaching centres for recruitment on its behalf. All recruitment related notifications are only mentioned or updated on website of the corporation. They requested public to not fall prey to any such claims made by any individual or agency on behalf of Metro.