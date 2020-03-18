Madhya Pradesh: Officials caught unawares as inmate goes missing from government hostel in Jobat

Jobat: A major security lapse came to fore at the government senior girls hostel No 1 as a class 12 student was found to be missing.

Though the administration claimed that she returned safely to her parental place, but sources close to her family claimed that she is still missing and education department trying to cover-up the matter and that the department is still unaware of her whereabouts.

Matter took place on Monday morning, but it came to fore when the matter surface in the media on late on Tuesday evening.

Later it was revealed that the girl reached her native place and staying with her parents without informing about her whereabouts to the hostel administration.

Sub-divisional magistrate Akhil Rathore claimed that the girl went to her paternal uncle’s place in Indore and later her uncle brought her back to parent’s place on Tuesday.

According to information, her friends found her missing on Monday morning and they reported matter to hostel warden and housekeeper, who subsequently informed hostel superintendent Resham Mandloi, who was at her residence at that time.

Students claimed that there is no security arrangements available here at the hostel during night hours and only a warden remains available here, while hostel superintendent who need to be here round-the-clock does not bother to stay back at the hostel during night hours.

As soon as her parents came to know that their daughter is missing from the hostel, they rushed to the hostel and informed education department officials, who were completely unaware about the incident.

When contacted SDM Rathore at that time said he is completely unaware of incident and came to know about incident only through the media persons. Similarly, block education officer Naveen Shrivastava said that he does not have any information in the matter.

Some of the inmates accused the hostel superintendent and others of covering up the incident and alleged that the girl left a four-page note before moving out of hostel accusing hostel administration of mismanagement.

Investigation officer Mehtab Ajnar who rushed to the hostel informed that he has recorded inmates as well as Mandloi’s statements.