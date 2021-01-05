Madhya Pradesh: Office of gram panchayat at Matrala village remains shut, villagers complain no redressal of public issues

Pansemal: Despite the district collector’s order, the office of gram panchayat at Matrala village under Pansemal block of Barwani district remained closed on Monday. Scores of villagers from Matrala village visited the office for the redressal of public issues, but a lock on the gram panchayat left them with no option to go back to their home and to wait for Thursday.

It may be noted that the Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma issued an order to the administrative officials and made the presence of the panchayat secretaries and patwaris mandatory in the panchayat office on Monday and Thursday in a week. But no responsible person could reach the panchayat building at Matrala village.

On Monday a large number of villagers reached the panchayat Bhavan, but they looked upset after they saw the lock on the Panchayat Bhavan.

Villagers told that the information sought by them is also not being given by the concerned officials posted here at the panchayat.

Narrating their plight, villagers claimed that when one of the villagers went to an assistant secretary Bhushan Choudhary for the redressal of his issue, Choudhary scolded villager asking that who told them that they are going to redress villagers’ issue. Choudhary threatened villager that he will take action against the villagers who reached panchayat anticipating the administration will redress their issue.

Meanwhile, administration officials' attitude towards the public left them dejected.

Presence of panchayat secretaries and patwaris at panchayat bhawan was made mandatory on Monday and Thursday by district collector Verma recently. Even a WhatsApp number was also distributed among the villagers in the district by the Barwani collector for a public hearing so that the message received during the public hearing could also be acted upon.

Now villagers from Matrala village waiting for suitable action against Choudhary and other errant officials posted here.