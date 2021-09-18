Madhya Pradesh: Nursing college owner booked for construction on agriculture land

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owner a nursing college was booked for constructing the building of his college on agricultural land in the Kshipra area, on Thursday.

The accused had manipulated the documents and constructed the building on the land. The police are investigating the case further.

According to Kshipra TI, a case has been registered against Ajay Hardia, owner of Devi Ahilya Nursing College in Baroda Arjun Village, under section 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC on the complaint of revenue inspector Punamchand Baghel.

Two persons had bought land from a tribal and the accused bought the land from them. It was a farm land and the construction was prohibited but the accused managed to manipulate the documents and put the land to commercial use.

