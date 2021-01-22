Madhya Pradesh: NTPC records its highest single day generation of one billion units

Khargone: State-run power giant National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) group generated its highest ever single day gross generation of 1009 million units on January 18. The maharatna company reinforces group’s commitment towards excellence in operation across all the power stations in India.

Major power achieved gross cumulative generation of 222.4 billion units between April and December 2020, up 3.8% year-on-year.

The rise in energy generation assumes significance, as it is an indicator of the country’s economic recovery. The other milestone giant company intends to achieve is 130 GW power producer by 2032. With an installed capacity of 66.63 GW, it has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewable along with 25 subsidiaries and joint venture power stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.